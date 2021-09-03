Advertisement

Bastrop Police Chief suspended 2 weeks after appointment

By Charles Burkett
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) -The City of Bastrop Civil Service Board suspended Carl Givens two weeks after his appointment to the position of police chief.

Givens was suspended during the Sept. 2, 2021, Civil Service Board meeting. He was appointed on August 19, 2021.

The chairman of the board confirmed that Givens has been suspended for 30 days without pay.

Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive is not releasing any details about the reasons behind the suspension.

Olive said, “It puts me in an uncomfortable position to speak to something when there is ongoing circumstances surrounding this.”

She says she still supports Chief Givens and the police department.

“Safety remains a priority, as far as I am concerned, for the City of Bastrop, protecting the citizens, the businesses, the residents, the children,” said Olive.

The mayor confirmed that there is no acting police chief.

Kiki Lynch is the assistant police chief.

We have reached out to other members of the Civil Service Board and have not heard back.

