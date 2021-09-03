Adopt a Pet: Bristol!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Roxanne Smith with PAWS of NE Louisiana joined us in the studio this morning to introduce us to Bristol. He’s an adorable puppy looking for his forever home!

The shelter is extremely full now, and they’re asking the community to help by adopting, fostering, donating, or volunteering. Visit their Facebook page to find out how to help out or call them at (318) 323-4032.

Smith says they are so full at the shelter that they’re having to euthanize pets.

Spaying and neutering pets helps keep the stray animal population down, if you’d like more information about PAWS of NE Louisiana’s assistance program click here.

Adoptions are being done between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. If you want to check on a lost pet, they say you can come to the shelter anytime they’re open between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

You can adopt Bristol at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter at 417 Well Road in West Monroe. Click here to see all the available pets at the shelter and type in the zip code 71292.

