Winn Parish becomes ‘second amendment sanctuary’

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Winn Parish leaders have signed a resolution declaring the parish a “second amendment sanctuary.” While serving no legal function, the resolution means Winn Parish leaders are taking an official stance against the enforcement of laws they perceive as violations of the second amendment.

Winn is the third such parish in Louisiana. They join St. Mary and St. Tammany parishes in doing this. Police jury president Josh McAllister says over 62% of the counties in the country are second amendment sanctuary counties. He says the jury had a lot of support from across the parish to go forward with this resolution, and the residents of Winn Parish want to believe their rights are protected.

“We think it’s a very positive thing for our parish., and we feel like as a jury that we’re representing our constituents. We heard our constituents loud and clear, what people in Winn Parish wanted. We pushed this resolution through and they pass unanimously. Every juror supported this resolution. We were very thankful it wasn’t even controversial,” McAllister said.

He says it’s possible to move the resolution into an ordinance if that’s something they want to do in the future.

The police jury is continuing to make changes within the parish. McAllister says they’re turning their sights to their water systems.

“The state passed a $300 million infrastructure bill last year that really is focused on water. We reached out to our water systems in Winn Parish where we’re going to invest up close to a million dollars of our money in Winn Parish to try to overhaul every water system in this parish. We’re very proud of that. That’s something that’s not been able to be done,” McAllister said.

He says this is one of the most positive things they’ll be able to give back to the community.

