ULM, VCOM medical students help care for evacuees in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Students and faculty from the University of Louisiana Monroe and Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) are helping hurricane evacuees staying in Monroe. They are helping to address the medical needs of evacuees by taking vitals and helping them get necessary medicine.

Among that group is Wendy Bailes, who is director of ULM’s Kitty Degree School of Nursing.

“We’ve been there since Monday. VCOM has been there since Sunday,” said Bailes. “And we’ve just been helping the patients with their medical needs. Identifying what they’re lacking as far as medicines, other resources, and then trying to connect with them the right people so they can get their needs met.”

One ULM student said they’re also helping those who are handicapped.

“You know all the medical needs people need? We’ve been checking in and just other needs like giving baths and helping them move around and all of those things,” said student Carter Saterfiel.

Bailes said students are getting the experience they just can’t get in the classroom.

“The last few days, what you’re practicing is the art of nursing because you’re having that one-on-one connection with the students and the people who are needing help and so they’re scattered out among all the people, just identifying what they need and you can’t go back to a textbook for this,” said Bailes.

Plus, the interim dean of VCOM, Mark Sanders, said one of the things they look for in their students is the desire to help underserved communities and this provides the perfect lesson.

“We want them to remember what inspired them to be doctors so one of the keys is when disasters like this hit, they get to see people in need and really get into the community and help out,” said Sanders.

Both schools are working with pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS to get evacuees their medicine.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.