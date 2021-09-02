St. Francis seeking redesigned Neonatal ICU from $50K Giveaway

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The St. Francis Foundation is unveiling what they’d like to do with the proceeds from the $50K Giveaway Raffle. The raffle raises money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at St. Francis and you can read more about the raffle here.

This year, they’ve got plans to redesign the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“When we looked at our NICU it’s 42 years old I think going on 43 if I’m not mistaken this year, it’s been remodeled only once and it is a linear design which does not give you a lot of room for new growth,” says Aimee Kane, President of the St. Francis Foundation.

“To run a level III NICU is expensive, to buy the equipment is expensive, we have to buy the high tech technology and we need these renovations to keep these babies in our area,” explains Dr. Marc de Soler, Medical Director of the NICU at St. Francis.

The design will give the NICU more rooms to be able to isolate babies who need that space.

“When they come to the NICU some of the babies they need to be isolated because they have an infection, because with the pandemic they might have COVID because they have been going home - already discharged - and they have to be readmitted, so with the present NICU that we have, the facility, we cannot do that,” explains Dr. Marc de Soler. “So with the new changes, we’ll have multiple rooms that we can put babies and isolate them.”

He says it’s important to keep upgrading the NICU with the latest and greatest technology so families can stay here instead of driving to Shreveport, Baton Rouge, or Jackson for care.

They’re also getting four “rooming-in” rooms that let parents stay overnight with their babies before they go home.

“The more time a parent spends with their child right before they go home it’s the best education time for that patient,” says Christa Lewis, Senior Director of Women’s and Children’s Services.

“And the parents, they need to feel comfortable to take care of the baby to know to give all these medications,” says Dr. de Soler.

The NICU will also have seven semi-private rooms and a new milk room.

“What we’re doing now is building out a specific milk room that will allow us a little bit more space and workspace for the nurses who prepare the milk for the babies,” says Lewis.

The redesign plan includes both the level II and level III sides of the NICU.

“There’s lots of equipment that goes into these rooms, pumps, ventilators, oscillators, that take up a lot of space so the renovation is actually going to break up the level III side, so the more critical side, down into a little bit different pod type spaces that will give the parents a little more space to work with the babies, give the nursing staff a little more space to move around it also creates a little bit of a storage space for us which is always needed,” says Lewis.

Tickets are $50 each and you can buy them online here or in person at all Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union locations, Creed & Creed, the St. Francis Medical Office in Ruston, the gift shop at the St. Francis Medical Center’s downtown Monroe campus, and the gift shop at the Community Health Center on Tower Drive in Monroe. There’s no limit to how many you can purchase.

If you buy a ticket online before September 8th at midnight, you’ll be entered into the Creed and Creed Early Bird Special for a chance to win an extra $5,000 cash.

Sales will continue until midnight on Oct. 8 and the winning ticket will be drawn on Oct. 14, 2021. We’ll cover the drawing live on KNOE 8 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

