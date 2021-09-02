Advertisement

Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than Moderna shot, study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study shows the Pfizer COVID vaccine produces fewer antibodies in people over 50.

Researchers at the University of Virginia looked at the antibody levels of 167 people who got two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The doctors who conducted the study said it’s not clear why Moderna’s vaccine delivers a larger dose of antigens, which produces an immune response in the body.

Antibodies are produced by the immune system in response to exposure to antigens.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster doses of their vaccines.

Studies show adding a third dose can restore antibody responses that may have waned over time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Two men electrocuted during power restoration efforts in Alabama
2 more pediatric deaths from COVID-19 reported in La., LDH confirms
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Moderna misspelled on alleged fake vaccination card; woman visiting Hawaii arrested
Michael Richard Holder, 44
West Monroe man accused of murdering Calhoun man

Latest News

Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
LDH reports 4 deaths of nursing home residents evacuated to Tangipahoa Parish during Hurricane Ida
The FAA said it's investigating problems with Richard Branson's flight to the edge of space.
Next Virgin Galactic launch set as FAA probes Branson flight
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than 20 deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast
Hurricane Ida livestream.
LIVE at 5:15 p.m. - Gov. Edwards speaks in Tangipahoa Parish