Ochsner Monroe Medical Center receives four transfer patients

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Damage caused by Hurricane Ida has caused Ochsner LSU Health to close several locations in South Louisiana. With so many locations without power, the effects are being felt in Monroe.

On August 31st, Ochsner Monroe Medical Center received four transfer patients who were evacuated from Terrebonne General Medical Center.

Robert Hart, Ochsner’s Chief Medical Officer, says the transfers can be attributed to the lack of available beds caused by both COVID-19 and Ida.

“Obviously, the impact of Ida, as well as the just the tight bed capacity given the impacts of COVID, have really been the driving force behind bringing patients to Monroe, to Shreveport, Lafayette, really it’s been across the state,” said Hart.

Ochsner officials said no staff from the Monroe area have been sent down South after Hurricane Ida.

“I don’t believe we have brought staff from Monroe down south to help,” said Mike Hulefeld, Ochsner’s Chief Operating Officer.

However, the system is relying on Northeast Louisiana for help when it comes to getting supplies to the southern portion of the state.

“We have also now secured significant supplies for our team out of North Louisiana,” said Ochsner President and CEO Warner Thomas.

The items range from medical supplies to personal items that staff lost in the storm.

“These are toiletries, personal times, undergarments, t-shirts, scrubs, all types of clothing,” said Thomas. “That’s being secured in North Louisiana, and we are trucking that to South Louisiana.”

Ochsner did not say whether they expected more transfer patients to come to Monroe anytime soon.

