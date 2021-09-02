Advertisement

Ochsner Monroe Medical Center receives four transfer patients

By Tyler Englander
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Damage caused by Hurricane Ida has caused Ochsner LSU Health to close several locations in South Louisiana. With so many locations without power, the effects are being felt in Monroe.

On August 31st, Ochsner Monroe Medical Center received four transfer patients who were evacuated from Terrebonne General Medical Center.

Robert Hart, Ochsner’s Chief Medical Officer, says the transfers can be attributed to the lack of available beds caused by both COVID-19 and Ida.

“Obviously, the impact of Ida, as well as the just the tight bed capacity given the impacts of COVID, have really been the driving force behind bringing patients to Monroe, to Shreveport, Lafayette, really it’s been across the state,” said Hart.

Ochsner officials said no staff from the Monroe area have been sent down South after Hurricane Ida.

“I don’t believe we have brought staff from Monroe down south to help,” said Mike Hulefeld, Ochsner’s Chief Operating Officer.

However, the system is relying on Northeast Louisiana for help when it comes to getting supplies to the southern portion of the state.

“We have also now secured significant supplies for our team out of North Louisiana,” said Ochsner President and CEO Warner Thomas.

The items range from medical supplies to personal items that staff lost in the storm.

“These are toiletries, personal times, undergarments, t-shirts, scrubs, all types of clothing,” said Thomas. “That’s being secured in North Louisiana, and we are trucking that to South Louisiana.”

Ochsner did not say whether they expected more transfer patients to come to Monroe anytime soon.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Richard Holder, 44
West Monroe man accused of murdering Calhoun man
Ouachita Parish deputies outside the scene of a homicide on Patricks Cove.
UPDATED: Homicide investigation underway in Ouachita Parish
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Two men electrocuted during power restoration efforts in Alabama

Latest News

Ochsner Monroe Medical Center receives transfer patients
Ochsner Monroe Medical Center receives transfer patients
Keeping pets and their humans together can make this difficult time a little more bearable.
Pop-up animal shelter in Monroe keeps Ida evacuees and pets together
Keeping pets and their humans together can make this difficult time a little more bearable.
Pop-up animal shelter in Monroe keeps Ida evacuees and pets together
Hurricane Ida knocked down many trees in Prairieville, La.
3 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ida