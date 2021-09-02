Health inspector ‘expelled’ from facility following 4 nursing home deaths in Tangipahoa Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four nursing home residents died at a facility in Tangipahoa Parish that housing more than 800 residents who had been evacuated from the New Orleans area, officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2.

LDH says it sent an inspector to the facility on Tuesday, Aug. 31 after receiving numerous complaints and reports about reports of “deteriorating conditions” at the facility after Hurricane Ida made landfall.

The inspector was “expelled from the property and prevented from conducting a full assessment,” officials say.

“We have significant concerns about conditions in this facility,” LDH said in a statement Thursday.

LDH officials tell the 9News Investigators when the LDH inspector arrived at the facility, the site manager pulls the inspector to the side and handed them a phone. The facility manager then demanded over the phone that the inspector leave the facility, officials say.

The inspector, who felt threatened, left the site and LDH later returned and began evacuating the nursing home residents from the facility.

“Unless under a mandatory evacuation order, nursing homes make the decision of when and where to evacuate. They must always provide safe conditions for their residents,” LDH officials said.

LDH says it had evacuated 721 nursing home residents from the facility by 9:46 a.m. Thursday and is continuing to work with other state agencies and local officials to quickly find proper accommodations for the other residents.

The nursing home residents were evacuated from the following nursing homes to the facility in Tangipahoa Parish:

River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish

South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish

Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish

Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish

West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish

The state agency said 12 individuals required hospitalizations upon being rescued from the facility.



“This is a serious and active investigation. We will be taking action against these nursing facilities, and will be making appropriate referrals to law enforcement,” LDH said.

WAFB’s lead investigator Scottie Hunter attempted to speak to the owner of the facility at his office in Baton Rouge on Thursday afternoon but no one was at the office.

