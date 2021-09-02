Advertisement

BREAKING: Monroe Police investigating Chase bank robbery

Chase Bank in Monroe on U.S. Highway 165
Chase Bank in Monroe on U.S. Highway 165(KNOE/Jasmine Anderson)
By Matthew Segura and Jasmine Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say they are investigating a bank robbery in Monroe.

A spokesperson for the Monroe Police Department told KNOE’s Jasmine Anderson that it happened at one of the area’s Chase bank locations.

The bank is located on U.S. Highway 165, which is a major thoroughfare in Monroe.

No other details regarding this investigation are available at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details here when they become available.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

