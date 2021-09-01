Advertisement

United Way of NELA launches Embrace Louisiana disaster relief project

By Kristen Payne
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Hurricane Ida evacuees in northeast Louisiana need your help. The United Way of Northeast Louisiana has started a relief project to assist them.

More than 500 evacuees are staying at three shelters in Monroe alone. Many need items like diapers, baby wipes, and trash bags.

The United Way is stepping in to help them through its Embrace Louisiana program.

There are three ways to help evacuees.

First, people can drop off donations like hygiene products or children’s games to United Way of NELA or West Monroe city hall.

Another way to give is through texting the word EMBRACELA to 91999 or sending a check to 1201 Hudson Lane, Monroe, 71201.

Lastly, people can go online to learn about volunteering.

United Way of NELA’s president Janet Durden says this will help evacuees who were not able to bring much and can benefit from receiving daily products.

“A large number of evacuated here in Ouachita Parish are from Terrebonne parish. As we all know, that is one of the most devastated areas so we really are trying to be very caring and very supportive that they have these basic needs while they’re here in our community,” Durden said. “We have such a generous community, but honestly, we took a load on Sunday. We filled up this room yesterday morning and took it. We’ll take this load, this room full this morning, and we’ll need more.”

For an updated needs list, click here.

For more information about Embrace Louisiana, click here.

