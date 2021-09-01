Rolling Hills Ministries seeking donations and volunteers for Hurricane Ida victims

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rolling Hills Ministries is seeking help for those affected by Hurricane Ida. Donations can be dropped off at any Rolling Hills Ministries Thrift store in Monroe, West Monroe, and Ruston. They’re also looking for volunteers to help with relief efforts in South Louisiana.

For the Manager of the Monroe Rolling Hills location, this disaster really hits home.

“A couple of years ago when it flooded my family’s house was completely destroyed and then a lot of people have been up here and seen flood victims, it’s so important to pull together and help people who have lost everything,” said Olivia Kaufman.

Olivia Kaufman, the manager of Rolling Hills Ministries Monroe, remembers the heartbreaking reality of natural disasters and it is prompting her to help evacuees and hurricane victims.

“In the Monroe and the West Monroe locations, we’re taking donations of new goods that we can send down. You can find a list on our Facebook page and also on our website of the specific items that we’re taking,” said Kaufman.

Plus, they’re working with churches in affected areas to deliver the donations to hurricane victims in South Louisiana where they also need volunteers.

“People who are interested in that, we do emergency training but nothing is determined at the moment things are so quick and early, you’ll just have to visit our website and our facebook page to keep up with that and keep up with where those locations will potentially be,” said Kaufman.

Since all of their employees are being used for disaster relief, crew member Cullen Collins said they need volunteers to help at their thrift stores which are acting as a lifeline for people who’ve lost everything but hope.

“It’s extremely important because those who don’t have needs, and for us to have a thrift store to provide for those needs is essential for those who have been affected by this storm,” said Collins.

For a list of donations needed, click here. To sign up to volunteer, click here.

