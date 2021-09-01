Advertisement

1 student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at Mount Tabor High School.(WXII via CNN Newsource)
By TOM FOREMAN Jr.
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say one student has been injured in a shooting at a North Carolina high school.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the shooting occurred Wednesday at Mount Tabor High School and the campus had been secured.

The department said it was investigating what happened and “actively seeking the suspect” but provided no further details immediately.

Police blocked roads to the school, and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Richard Holder, 44
West Monroe man accused of murdering Calhoun man
Ouachita Parish deputies outside the scene of a homicide on Patricks Cove.
UPDATED: Homicide investigation underway in Ouachita Parish
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
More than 10,000 low-income Kentucky adults no longer have access to a federal program that...
Louisiana receives waiver to allow purchase of ‘Hot Foods’ with SNAP, P-EBT benefits after Hurricane Ida
ArkLaMiss Fair
2021 ArkLaMiss Fair canceled over COVID, Ida

Latest News

Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida
Pres. Biden will visit La. to survey Hurricane Ida damage, recovery
President Joe Biden watches as a Navy carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains...
Milley: US coordination with Taliban on strikes ‘possible’
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
Biden to survey Ida’s storm damage in Louisiana on Friday
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death
Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey.
More than 300 lbs. of bologna seized by border patrol specialists