Advertisement

Kiss postpones tour after founding members test positive for COVID

Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of...
Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of precaution, the band said.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The band Kiss is postponing its End of the Road tour after Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement on social media, the 72-year-old Simmons is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The band disclosed Stanley’s diagnosis earlier this week.

The 69-year-old Stanley said he has already recovered and also only experienced mild symptoms.

The band said its members and crew are fully vaccinated, but they are all isolating for the next 10 days out of precaution.

The tour is expected to resume on Sept. 9 in Irvine, California.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Richard Holder, 44
West Monroe man accused of murdering Calhoun man
Ouachita Parish deputies outside the scene of a homicide on Patricks Cove.
UPDATED: Homicide investigation underway in Ouachita Parish
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
More than 10,000 low-income Kentucky adults no longer have access to a federal program that...
Louisiana receives waiver to allow purchase of ‘Hot Foods’ with SNAP, P-EBT benefits after Hurricane Ida
ArkLaMiss Fair
2021 ArkLaMiss Fair canceled over COVID, Ida

Latest News

A look inside the airport to see all the equipment and aircraft left by the U.S. military.
Taliban takes over Kabul airport
Walgreens plans to increase hourly wages to at least $15.
Walgreens to increase starting pay
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in school bus crash
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge prepares to rule on Purdue Pharma’s opioid settlement
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana