Advertisement

Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts

By Jenna Wood
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA – Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE:GTN) announced Wednesday that its portfolio of top local news television stations across 103 markets in the United States will partner with the Salvation Army to help raise funds following Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm with winds over 150 mph, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to impact the region.

We’ve all seen the devastation left behind. The people who live there, their families, and businesses have a long road to recovery ahead of them. Now, it’s time for the Gray Television family to help ‘Lift Up Louisiana.’

Lift Up Louisiana
Lift Up Louisiana(WBRC)

“Our local broadcast stations and The Salvation Army are coming together as one to support our friends in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “The Salvation Army is known for its exemplary work and dedication to providing disaster relief efforts to meet the specific and immediate needs of survivors and rescue workers. We are honored to work alongside them to help support the community during this challenging time. To help launch the ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ campaign, Gray Television is also making a $50,000 donation.”

When you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation. Text IDA to 51555 to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Richard Holder, 44
West Monroe man accused of murdering Calhoun man
Ouachita Parish deputies outside the scene of a homicide on Patricks Cove.
UPDATED: Homicide investigation underway in Ouachita Parish
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
More than 10,000 low-income Kentucky adults no longer have access to a federal program that...
Louisiana receives waiver to allow purchase of ‘Hot Foods’ with SNAP, P-EBT benefits after Hurricane Ida
ArkLaMiss Fair
2021 ArkLaMiss Fair canceled over COVID, Ida

Latest News

NELA Children’s Museum moving to a new location at Forsythe Park
NELA Children’s Museum moving to a new location at Forsythe Park
Robertson Produce in Monroe, La
Robertson Produce expanding product line
Thanks to Antique Alley’s “Open House”, both business owners and shoppers alike got to indulge...
Antique Alley’s Open House welcomes hundreds of shoppers for extra business day
The Monroe Housing Authority was awarded $3.5 million from the Louisiana Housing Corporation...
New Monroe housing development is providing affordable homeownership opportunity for families
Pastor Vance Price recommended having community meetings between MPD and others.
Monroe community responds to police chief’s plans for relationship building