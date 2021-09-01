12 people brought to hospital in carbon monoxide incident in New Orleans
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - Multiple people from one residence were brought to New Orleans hospitals with carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday morning, New Orleans officials reported.
A total of 12 people - seven children and five adults - were transported to New Orleans hospitals.
The incident happened in the Gert Town neighborhood.
