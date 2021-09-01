Advertisement

12 people brought to hospital in carbon monoxide incident in New Orleans

Generator Safety Tips
Generator Safety Tips
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT
New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - Multiple people from one residence were brought to New Orleans hospitals with carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday morning, New Orleans officials reported.

A total of 12 people - seven children and five adults - were transported to New Orleans hospitals.

The incident happened in the Gert Town neighborhood.

