Zoo Buddy: Arabian Oryx

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This week, we’re meeting Aladdin, an Arabian Oryx at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.

If you get on the boat ride at the zoo, you’ll be able to see this guy walking around his exhibit.

“It’s a good way to cool down, it’s probably about a 20 min ride in the zoo, it’s a little bit extra with your admission price but you get to see some of the unique animals on the boat ride,” says Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo.

“Arabian Oryx are from the Arabian peninsula, which is a super-hot place, and Africa, and some other areas over there in Asia,” explains Taylor. “They have a unique physiology, their skin coat and their fur coat helps them dissipate heat, they’re a beautiful white which helps them reflect sunlight and they have these huge feet like little shovels that keep them from sinking down in the sand.”

She says they’ll dig depressions in the sand to get to the cooler sand and lay in it during the hot parts of the day. It also helps protect them if a sand storm comes through.

Their horns are also permanent.

“They have these beautiful horns - males and females both have the horns - they’re approximately about 3 feet long and super sharp and you can see they just look like weapons on their head,” says Taylor.

This species also serves as a reminder of how important role zoos play in conservation.

“Back in the early years, 1960′s I wanna say, these guys were almost extinct in the wild and zoos actually got a few of them from the wild and bred them, and the San Diego zoo in particular helped reintroduce them back into the wild. There’s approximately about a thousand of them now in the wild and, in captivity, there’s anywhere from 6,000 - 7,000 still.”

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you can call them at (318) 329-2400 for more information. The boat ride, train ride, and splash pad are all open!

The zoo recently brought in some budgies for an interactive exhibit. The birds are getting used to their new space near the splash pad, and the zoo expects the walk-in portion of their exhibit should be open soon.

