Advertisement

West Monroe man arrested on second-degree murder charge

Michael Richard Holder, 44
Michael Richard Holder, 44(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of murder.

44-year-old Michael Richard Holder was arrested on Aug. 30, 2021.

According to an arrest affidavit, the time and location of Holder’s arrest was around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Red Cut Road, which is in the southern part of the parish.

Holder was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

The affidavit indicates deputies had a warrant for Holder’s arrest. The details of the warrant were not available at the time of this writing. Holder’s arrest follows the initiation of a homicide investigation Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouachita Parish deputies outside the scene of a homicide on Patricks Cove.
Homicide investigation underway in Ouachita Parish
Tracking Ida
Ida Downgraded to a Tropical Depression, Impacts in the ArkLaMiss Ending Tonight
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
Ida Live Twitter Feed
Hurricane Ida Live Twitter Feed - Get the Latest Updates Here
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings

Latest News

Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
HURRICANE IDA STORM DAMAGE LAPLACE- August 30, 2021
Many people want to help Hurricane Ida victims but sadly, this is also when scammers come out.
How to donate safely to Hurricane Ida relief
How to donate safely to Hurricane Ida relief
How to donate safely to Hurricane Ida relief
An alligator watches as J.T. Poston lines up his putt as on the first hole during the second...
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack