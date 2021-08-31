West Monroe man arrested on second-degree murder charge

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of murder.

44-year-old Michael Richard Holder was arrested on Aug. 30, 2021.

According to an arrest affidavit, the time and location of Holder’s arrest was around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Red Cut Road, which is in the southern part of the parish.

Holder was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

The affidavit indicates deputies had a warrant for Holder’s arrest. The details of the warrant were not available at the time of this writing. Holder’s arrest follows the initiation of a homicide investigation Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.