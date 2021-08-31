Advertisement

St. John Sheriff has strong message for looters: ‘You may be the one needing 911′

St. John Parish the Baptist Sheriff Mike Tregre speaks at a news conference on Aug. 31, 2021,...
St. John Parish the Baptist Sheriff Mike Tregre speaks at a news conference on Aug. 31, 2021, two days after Hurricane Ida struck Southeast Louisiana.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - St. John the Baptist Sheriff Mike Tregre had a strong message for criminals and looters in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

“9-1-1 connections are very scarce and very hard to come by,” Tregre said during a news conference with Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Most of the residents can’t call us which means they’re probably going to take matters into their own hands. You may be the one needing 911. That‘s what I’m trying to say in the most polite terms I can say.”

Tregre also issued a reminder that there is a curfew in St. John - just as there is in several other parishes struck by Ida on Sunday, Aug. 29.

“When it gets dark, do not be on the streets of St. John Parish,” Tregre said. “There is nothing out here for you to do. My jail is empty, you’re going to be in there by yourself. We’re not having it.”

Tregre also reminded residents to be wary of contractor fraud.

“If somebody comes to your house saying they’re going to fix this or they’re going to fix that, do not give any money up front,” Tregre said. “And whoever does come to your house, I want you to do law enforcement a favor - not just St. John but the whole state - take a picture of them and take a picture of their vehicle and their license plate. Do not let yourself become a victim of not only Ida but the greedy people out here that’s going to try to take advantage of you.”

