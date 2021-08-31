Ida knocked out power to many Adams County, Miss. residents

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many people in Adams County, Miss., were without power Monday morning as Ida moved through the South. The storm brought strong winds and left trees and power lines down. At one point, about half of the county didn’t have power on Aug. 31. Wind gusts of 44 mph were recorded at a weather station in Natchez in the early morning hours on Monday.

“It could have easily been a different story this morning with the number of trees down, the power lines down, cause some of these power lines are wrapped in the trees so interwoven that you can’t see them,” says Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.

Patten says they didn’t have injuries reported, as of Monday morning around 9 a.m. He says they were expecting higher winds, so they’re glad it wasn’t as bad as it could have been.

Winds were strong enough in the Natchez area though to bring down part of Adam Elliott’s business’s roof.

“80% of the roof is peeled off and back like a sardine can [...] I laughed first. Nobody’s hurt. It’s stuff that’s fixable. We’re in a good place here, you know. I’m certainly thinking a lot more about the folks in south Louisiana and the harder hit areas,” says Elliott.

The Natchez police chief says they are ready to help others hit hard by the storm.

“We’re gonna be checking on our brothers and sisters in Wilkinson County and anywhere else around here. The Sheriff and I have already committed to other agencies if they need some help. You know, God spared us, so if somebody needs some help we’re gonna help them,” says Joseph Daughtry, the Natchez Police Chief.

As for the citizens of Adams County, officials are asking people to be careful when removing debris and using generators. The county will pick up debris. They ask that you bring debris cut up into 6 feet long sections to the front of your drive and they’ll pick it up.

And don’t forget to use proper safety measures if using a gas-powered generator. Running a generator indoors or too close to your door can expose you to deadly carbon monoxide produced by the generator as it burns fuel.

“Keep those generators outside your homes and in a well-ventilated area, be safe with your generators when you need to refill them give them a chance to cool off before you try to put that fuel in it,” says Robert Arrington, the Natchez Fire Chief.

Entergy and Southwest Electric serve the county and both the counties combined are reporting about 2,130 people without power as of 9:30 a.m. August 31st.

If you have damage in Adams County you can report it here.

