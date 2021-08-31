Advertisement

Hurricane Ida left damages in Vicksburg Mississippi

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Hurricane Ida left many people in the dark in Vicksburg Mississippi they also had trees down. The large tree fell between two homes leaving minor damage but the real struggle is the people without power. Near Briarwood Place, you can see several power lines down and one in the street.

“At about 1:30 a.m. you can hear your typical boom from the breakers going out and we haven’t had power since,” said Gary Dill, a Vicksburg Resident.

He says he’s lived in his home for more than 45 years. Dill says this is a small community with 20 homes the power usually takes longer to be restored.

“So it’s frustrating we lose power in this little neighborhood often and all it takes is a good wind or storm of some kind to come up and knock a limb down back there and we lose power but they go to the areas they can fix the most places the quickest,” Dill said.

He says he has a backup generator he runs every few hours. John Elfer, the Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator Director says they are working to restore all the outages throughout the community.

“Hopefully, you have your 72-hour plan where you can sustain yourself for 72 hours because it could be several days before the power is restored,” he said.

Elfer says, these trees behind me are the only damages here but about 1200 people were left without power and luckily there are no reports of injuries.

