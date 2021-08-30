Advertisement

VIDEO: Coast Guard surveys areas affected by Hurricane Ida

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southeast Louisiana, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard is assessing damages in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Ida struck Southeast Louisiana on Sunday, devastating the area’s infrastructure.

Coast Guard said search-and-flights are ongoing, in addition to the damage assessments.

The Coast Guard said more than 28 aviation assets and 21 shallow-water response assets were brought in to respond to flooded and damaged areas.

Caption
The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August...
The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August 30, 2020. Aircrews conducted overflights near Galliano, LA to assess damage and identify hazards.(U.S. Coast Guard)
The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August...
The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August 30, 2020. Aircrews conducted overflights near Galliano, LA to assess damage and identify hazards.(U.S. Coast Guard)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to address state after Hurricane Ida barrels through coast

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Rachael Thomas
Governor John Bel Edwards is set to address the people of Louisiana following the devastating landfall of Hurricane Ida on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Weather

KNOE Monday Noon Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with meteorologist Jacob Vanderpool

Weather

KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin

Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin

Hurricane

‘We are always going to stay resilient and rebuild’: Ida evacuees share hope as storm pummels south Louisiana

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Christian Piekos
“We’ve gotten through the part of evacuating, now we have to get through ‘Can we go home?’ ”

Weather

KNOE 10 PM Full Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
KNOE 10 PM Full Forecast with meteorologist Jacob Vanderpool

Latest News

Weather

KNOE Hurricane Ida Update 2:30 PM Sunday

Updated: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT
Hurricane Ida Update -- 2:30 PM Sunday

Weather

Hurricane Ida Update - 12:30 PM Sunday

Updated: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT
Hurricane Ida Update - 12:30 PM Sunday

News

KNOE Saturday 10 PM Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT
KNOE Saturday 10 PM Forecast with meteorologist Jacob Vanderpool

Weather

KNOE 6 PM Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT
KNOE 6 PM Forecast with meteorologist Jacob Vanderpool

Weather

Tracking Hurricane Ida - the Latest

Updated: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT
Tracking Hurricane Ida: your latest forecast with meteorologist Jacob Vanderpool

Weather

KNOE Friday Night Forecast 2

Updated: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT
KNOE Friday Night Forecast 2