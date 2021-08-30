Advertisement

State police discouraging all travel to Hurricane Ida-affected areas

Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is discouraging all travel to the areas affected by Hurricane Ida.

Roadways may be impassable due to downed trees and power lines, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman.

Senegal said drivers may use 511la.org or the 511 app for roadway conditions and road closures.

This morning, Troopers began assisting crews with the clearing of roadways in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The full...

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Monday, August 30, 2021

Additionally, New Orleans Emergency Preparedness is telling evacuees not to return home yet because of the complete lack of services.

