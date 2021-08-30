Residences prepare for Hurricane Ida

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - People across the Arklamiss are gathering sandbags just in case there’s major flooding. Many residents are protecting their property now after a major lesson from the past. Hurricane Ida’s impact can be felt across the state and the Monroe community members are preparing for the worst.

“Today, I thought I would take the time out of my schedule to fill up a few sandbags to protect my home,” Fred Johnson, a Monroe Resident said.

He says he’s not going to ignore the warnings this time around.

“I don’t want to be caught in the situation that I was caught in, in 2016 when we had that major flood back then. So I thought I would prepare myself a little better this time than I did last time,” Johnson said.

So he stocked up on ten sandbags to be safe rather than sorry. He says you never know what to expect during a storm.

“I was here during the last Hurricane or the Tropical storm that swept through here,” said Dylan John, a Monroe resident.

Meanwhile, he lives in a flood-prone area and he expects it to flood.

“When that happened not only did we lose power, but we had water seeping under the door that we needed to stop immediately with towels.”

This year, he’s doing all he can to prepare and stay on top of his hurricane preparations.

“We’re storing food, making sure we have things to do when the power goes out, and he’s making sure we don’t get really hot. "

The City of Monroe has four sandbagging operations and there’s a 10 bag limit per person.

