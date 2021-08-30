Advertisement

Officials report second death from Hurricane Ida

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021....
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. (NOAA via AP)(AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health say they have confirmed a second person has died due to Hurricane Ida.

A man “drowned after his vehicle attempted to go through floodwater near I-10 and West End Blvd. in New Orleans,” officials say.

The man’s identity and age are unknown at this time.

Officials say the first death occurred in Ascension Parish on Sunday, Aug. 29 when a tree fell on a man’s house.

