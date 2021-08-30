LSU president urges students not rush back to campus following Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is urging students who evacuated for Hurricane Ida to refrain from rushing back to campus, the university’s president announced Monday.

The university will remain closed through Tuesday, Aug. 31

LSU President William Tate IV posted a message to Twitter explaining emergency personnel needed time to assess the campus to determine when students and staff could safely return.

A message from LSU president @WFTate4 offering sincere thoughts and prayers for all affected by Hurricane Ida and a request not to rush back to campus while emergency personnel assess campus. pic.twitter.com/OdHoGkGpRJ — Office of the LSU President (@LSUpresident) August 30, 2021

