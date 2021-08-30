Advertisement

“I” of the Hurricane...Another “I” Storm for the Record Books

By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Ida will be the twelfth hurricane with the letter “I” that will be retired.

Enhanced tropical satellite.
Enhanced tropical satellite.(WAFB)

The storm is now tied for first place with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. The hurricane is now reduced to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds around 40 mph. The tropical storm will lift out to the north over the next few days, moving heavy rains to the mid-Atlantic states.

Tropical Storm Ida.
Tropical Storm Ida.(WAFB)

In the wake of the storm, destruction in our eastern parishes, including towns/cities such as Hammond, Laplace, and New Orleans. The flood watch for Baton Rouge has been cancelled, however, it is still in effect until Tuesday morning from a line down through Walker to Prairieville to Thibodaux.

Flood watches and warnings as of Monday, August 30.
Flood watches and warnings as of Monday, August 30.(WAFB)

There are still flood warnings along Highway 190 through Hammond, Mandeville, and Slidell. As for rains, doppler estimates display upwards of a foot of rain that fell in less than 24 hours Independence, Hammond, and Killian.

Tracking the tropics as of Monday, August 30.
Tracking the tropics as of Monday, August 30.(WAFB)
Hurricane Ida estimated rainfall.
Hurricane Ida estimated rainfall.(WAFB)

Baton Rouge was on the lighter side of the rain, only recording between one to two inches. Unfortunately, the tropics are not getting any quieter, as we have another wave coming off the African coast with a high chance of tropical development.

There is also an area south of the Yucatan that bears observation. Stay tuned and stay safe.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking Ida
Ida Now a Tropical Storm, Gusty Winds for the ArkLaMiss
Ida Live Twitter Feed
Hurricane Ida Live Twitter Feed - Get the Latest Updates Here
State of Emergency IDA
Ouachita, other NELA parishes, declare State of Emergency ahead of Ida
The City is expecting about 10,000 Terrebonne Parish residents
The City of Monroe has a shelter available for evacuees
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles

Latest News

KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
A 'NO VACANCY' sign hangs on the front doors of a Natchitoches hotel as thousands of Hurricane...
‘We are always going to stay resilient and rebuild’: Ida evacuees share hope as storm pummels south Louisiana
KNOE 10 PM Full Forecast
KNOE 10 PM Full Forecast
KNOE Hurricane Ida Update 2:30 PM Sunday
KNOE Hurricane Ida Update 2:30 PM Sunday
Hurricane Ida Update - 12:30 PM Sunday
Hurricane Ida Update - 12:30 PM Sunday