Homicide investigation underway in Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a homicide.

OPSO says they responded to a reported shooting at 4:06 p.m. Monday afternoon in the 100 block Patricks Cove, which is in the western part of the parish.

OPSO says one person was found dead at a residence. The identity of the deceased was not released.

The investigation into the death is underway. No other details, including that of a possible suspect, were released by the sheriff’s office.

