Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Ouachita Parish

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(123RF)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a homicide.

OPSO says they responded to a reported shooting at 4:06 p.m. Monday afternoon in the 100 block Patricks Cove, which is in the western part of the parish.

OPSO says one person was found dead at a residence. The identity of the deceased was not released.

The investigation into the death is underway. No other details, including that of a possible suspect, were released by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking Ida
Ida Downgraded to a Tropical Depression, Impacts in the ArkLaMiss Ending Tonight
Ida Live Twitter Feed
Hurricane Ida Live Twitter Feed - Get the Latest Updates Here
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
The City is expecting about 10,000 Terrebonne Parish residents
The City of Monroe has a shelter available for evacuees
State of Emergency IDA
Ouachita, other NELA parishes, declare State of Emergency ahead of Ida

Latest News

Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
HURRICANE IDA STORM DAMAGE LAPLACE- August 30, 2021
First responders were called out to Ridge Road in Central, La. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to...
2 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ida, widespread damage
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021....
Officials report second death from Hurricane Ida
VIDEO: Ida topples tree in Vicksburg barely missing two houses
VIDEO: Ida topples tree in Vicksburg barely missing two houses