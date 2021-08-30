Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to address state after Hurricane Ida barrels through coast

Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.(Andrea Robinson / KPLC)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards is set to address the people of Louisiana following the devastating landfall of Cat. 4 Hurricane Ida on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The southeast portion of the state received tremendous damage and flooding as Ida made landfall just before noon Sunday near Port Fouchon.

Gov. Edwards will address the state at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. His remarks will be livestreamed in this story.

MORE COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking Ida
Ida Still a Tropical Storm, Gusty Winds for the ArkLaMiss
Ida Live Twitter Feed
Hurricane Ida Live Twitter Feed - Get the Latest Updates Here
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
The City is expecting about 10,000 Terrebonne Parish residents
The City of Monroe has a shelter available for evacuees
State of Emergency IDA
Ouachita, other NELA parishes, declare State of Emergency ahead of Ida

Latest News

KNOE Monday Noon Forecast
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
A 'NO VACANCY' sign hangs on the front doors of a Natchitoches hotel as thousands of Hurricane...
‘We are always going to stay resilient and rebuild’: Ida evacuees share hope as storm pummels south Louisiana
KNOE 10 PM Full Forecast
KNOE 10 PM Full Forecast