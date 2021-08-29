The City of Monroe has a shelter available for evacuees

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is preparing for the arrival of evacuees from Terrebonne Parish and they are located at the Monroe Civic Center. This was the only option for some people to remain safe during Hurricane Ida.

The Terrebonne Parish President issued a mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall. The organization Oklahoma Shelter in a Box is facilitating the mass relocation. Mayor Friday Ellis expects anywhere from 3,000 to 10,000 people will be bused here during the storm.

The first wave arrived Saturday evening at the Civic Center and a city spokesperson says everyone will get tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. People who test positive for the virus will lodge separately from the masses and the CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced.

“Oklahoma Shelter in a Box, they’re providing meals, the cod, everything that’s going to be set up within the area, they’re going to take care of. Also, Homeland Security has provided MRE’s and pallets of water, should that need arise. No one is going to go hungry; we’re going to make sure everyone has a place to lay their head or a place to rest,” Michelli Martin, The City of Monroe Communications Director.

“We’re a welcoming community. We welcome them with open arms, were ready. I’ve already made it a point to contact local elected officials on their end, from state delegation to local delegation to tell them, “We got you”. We stand willing and ready to accept your people,” said Friday Ellis, The City of Monroe Mayor.

The City of Monroe has a contract to help Saint John the Baptist, Lafourche, and Terrebonne Parishes but they’re not expecting any other evacuees at the center.

