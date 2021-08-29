Advertisement

The City of Monroe has a shelter available for evacuees

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is preparing for the arrival of evacuees from Terrebonne Parish and they are located at the Monroe Civic Center. This was the only option for some people to remain safe during Hurricane Ida.

The Terrebonne Parish President issued a mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall. The organization Oklahoma Shelter in a Box is facilitating the mass relocation. Mayor Friday Ellis expects anywhere from 3,000 to 10,000 people will be bused here during the storm.

The first wave arrived Saturday evening at the Civic Center and a city spokesperson says everyone will get tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. People who test positive for the virus will lodge separately from the masses and the CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced.

“Oklahoma Shelter in a Box, they’re providing meals, the cod, everything that’s going to be set up within the area, they’re going to take care of. Also, Homeland Security has provided MRE’s and pallets of water, should that need arise. No one is going to go hungry; we’re going to make sure everyone has a place to lay their head or a place to rest,” Michelli Martin, The City of Monroe Communications Director.

“We’re a welcoming community. We welcome them with open arms, were ready. I’ve already made it a point to contact local elected officials on their end, from state delegation to local delegation to tell them, “We got you”. We stand willing and ready to accept your people,” said Friday Ellis, The City of Monroe Mayor.

The City of Monroe has a contract to help Saint John the Baptist, Lafourche, and Terrebonne Parishes but they’re not expecting any other evacuees at the center.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking Ida
Ida is a Category 4 Hurricane, Brings Tornado-Like Winds to Southeast Louisiana
Ida Live Twitter Feed
Hurricane Ida Live Twitter Feed - Get the Latest Updates Here
State of Emergency IDA
Ouachita, other NELA parishes, declare State of Emergency ahead of Ida
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Mac's Fresh Market on Cheniere Drew Road
Naked woman sets 13 fires inside Mac’s Fresh Market, authorities say

Latest News

Tracking Ida
Ida is a Category 4 Hurricane, Brings Tornado-Like Winds to Southeast Louisiana
KNOE Saturday 10 PM Forecast
KNOE Saturday 10 PM Forecast
VIDEO: Traffic backed up on I-10 in Baton Rouge due Hurricane Ida evacuations
AERIAL VIDEO: Traffic backed up in Baton Rouge due to Hurricane Ida evacuations
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns