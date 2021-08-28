St. Francis is expanding its downtown campus by purchasing First Monroe Baptist Church

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Medical Center is expanding its downtown campus. The hospital has purchased First Monroe Baptist Church in downtown Monroe. The sale was completed on Monday, August 23, 2021. The church will still be located at its current location for the next 18 to 24 months while they build their new church on Tower Drive.

St. Francis Medical Center and First Monroe Baptist Church have been negotiating the deal for months now. St. Francis President Kristin Wolkart said the hospital is ready for growth.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for us, we’re spaced limited today. There’s only so much real estate available downtown, so when we started speaking with the church a few months ago and they expressed an interest in selling because it’s almost directly across the street, it just made total sense,” said Wolkart.

Pastor James Doughty from First Monroe Baptist Church said it just made sense for the church too.

“Really, when we voted on this as a church we were saying hey, do we really believe that the church is just a building. Or is it us as the people? So I really believe us as a church when we were moving into this, was saying hey it’s not about a building. It’s about us as the people, so we really did this to ensure the future of our church was set up for years to come,” said Pastor Doughty.

Both the church and the hospital have been downtown for more than 100 years. The hospital purchased the four buildings the church owns, on two acres of land. The Hospital administration has not finalized future plans.

“We don’t know yet, so we have some architects, we’ve been going through a master facility planning process and we re-engaged them to come back to town and helped us figure out what’s the best use case for the property,” said Wolkart.

Wolkart said the possibilities are endless.

“It could be outpatient services, it could be in-patient services, it could be something new and unique that we don’t do today, so we’re really excited that it just gives us a whole new world of possibilities to consider,” said Wolkart.

The church is now leasing the property downtown for the next 18 to 24 months while they build their new location on Tower Drive. They’re building their new location between the St. Francis Community Health Center and Century Next Bank on 2.5 acres of land. St. Francis will not break ground until after the church moves into its new location.

Pastor Doughty said God led him through this decision. He said the building had too much space for them.

“It’s really actually downtown, our buildings are humungous so we have so much room. So really it wasn’t to get more space, really it was just re-imagining how we use our space. In the downtown area, we’re not really a residential area anymore. So one of our desires was to be in a residential area,” said Pastor Doughty.

However, both parties will remain neighbors on Tower Drive. Wolkart said it’s a great investment for the hospital that will benefit the community as well.

“It’s really exciting that St. Francis has been here over 100 years and we’re now really investing into the future,” said Wolkart.

And there’s more in store for the hospital, it’s downtown campus will get a facelift to spruce up the building’s exterior later this year.

