Advertisement

Florida toddlers, believed to be abducted, found safe

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Police say two kids believed to have been abducted were found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday for Teddy Jones, Jr. and Shantese Jones, both two years old, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Panama City Police Department reported they found safe and arrangements have been made to reunite them with their family.

Police believed they were in the company of 34-year-old Teddy Jones. He is wanted for questioning in the abduction of the two children by the Panama City Police Department.

They reported he was apprehended by authorities in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mac's Fresh Market on Cheniere Drew Road
Naked woman sets 13 fires inside Mac’s Fresh Market, authorities say
Tracking Ida
Ida strengthens to Category 1 hurricane, could hit Louisiana as Category 4
State of Emergency IDA
Ouachita, other NELA parishes, declare State of Emergency ahead of Ida
Legend
Friends and family remember infant killed in Monroe Crash
(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
Gov. Edwards gives Louisiana residents stern warning ahead of Hurricane Ida

Latest News

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida
Tracking Ida
Ida strengthens to Category 1 hurricane, could hit Louisiana as Category 4
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
WATCH LIVE: Governor Edwards update on Hurricane Ida
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
Biden warns of more attacks as military begins final pullout
Biden speaks during a FEMA briefing as Louisiana and the Gulf Coast prepares for Ida. (Source:...
Biden speaks during FEMA briefing about Ida