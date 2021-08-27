St. Francis Infusion Clinic for COVID positive patients

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis is giving monoclonal antibody infusions to help keep more COVID-positive patients out of the hospital. KNOE’s Alyssa Azzara visited the clinic to see what it’s all about.

The clinic is currently staffed with 12 nurses but they’re averaging anywhere from 70 to 90 patients a day.

“It’s nothing to really joke around with,” said patient Silas Night. “I know some people get it a lot worse than I did, so everyone’s going to have their different opinion but as far as treatment goes, I would recommend this.”

This is Night’s ninth day suffering mild COVID symptoms. He learned he had the virus just two days ago.

“The only symptoms that I have are minor sore throat and just mucus in my throat that I’ve been having trouble hacking up. And that’s why I waited so long to go get tested because I didn’t think it was COVID,” said Night.

Night was receiving his monoclonal infusion treatment at St. Francis’ Infusion Clinic.

“This is a Regeneron infusion clinic,” said the Senior Director of Case Management at St. Francis Bryan Crawford. “This is for our patients who have been tested positive in the community or that came to the ER and tested positive for COVID and needed a little extra help getting over that, and recovering sooner and was struggling at home. This drug really helps individuals recover faster.”

Crawford said the monoclonal antibody drug is called Regeneron and if you test positive, your doctor can recommend the infusion. Crawford said you have to get it within the first 10 days of testing positive.

“You’ll come to our ER, let them know that you’re here to get the infusion for COVID and we will triage you at the ER and see if you are well enough to come over to our infusion clinic or if you’re going to stay in the ER and get the infusion there,” said Crawford.

The medication is still under emergency use authorization but Crawford said it seems to be effective.

“It’s helping reduce the symptoms and helping patients recover faster,” said Crawford.

Crawford said it’s also helping keep some people out of the hospital.

“One, it keeps people from getting so sick that they have to be admitted into the hospital, so we encourage you to get it earlier on in your findings, or your positive test, and then that frees up beds because we are staying at pretty much capacity even with additional staffing from the state,” he said.

He says the infusion takes 30 minutes and then hospital staff monitors you for an hour. Night said he was a little nervous before getting the transfusion but the process was easy.

“We’ve been here 10 or 15 minutes and I think we’re almost finished, it’s been painless,” said Night.

If you are not vaccinated, you have to wait 90 days after getting the infusion to get your first dose.

