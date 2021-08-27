Small businesses could be impacted if COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe, West Monroe, and Medical leaders are encouraging the community to get vaccinated. They say failing to do so could negatively impact local businesses. They’re urging people to roll up their sleeves and get the shot.

Officials say vaccines are the best way to keep small businesses open and help fight the current surge. The data shows Ouachita Parish is below the national average in terms of vaccinations.

The State Health Department reports Ouachita Parish is only 34 percent fully vaccinated and the number of positive cases of covid-19 is still spiking in our area. It shows one out of every seven Covid-19 tests comes back positive. Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis says small businesses will suffer the most if this continues.

“Numbers goes up, capacity goes down, and that is not good. As a small business owner, I’m going to tell you right now, you stretch every dollar that comes through your door and I do not want to see capacity numbers go down. What I want to see is our vaccination rates go up. I want to see our community getting better and thriving once again. So yes we all understand what happens, we all lived through it once,” he said.

Mayor Ellis says he will continue to follow the Governors mandates and he will do whatever it takes to keep the community safe.

