Advertisement

Small businesses could be impacted if COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe, West Monroe, and Medical leaders are encouraging the community to get vaccinated. They say failing to do so could negatively impact local businesses. They’re urging people to roll up their sleeves and get the shot.

Officials say vaccines are the best way to keep small businesses open and help fight the current surge. The data shows Ouachita Parish is below the national average in terms of vaccinations.

The State Health Department reports Ouachita Parish is only 34 percent fully vaccinated and the number of positive cases of covid-19 is still spiking in our area. It shows one out of every seven Covid-19 tests comes back positive. Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis says small businesses will suffer the most if this continues.

“Numbers goes up, capacity goes down, and that is not good. As a small business owner, I’m going to tell you right now, you stretch every dollar that comes through your door and I do not want to see capacity numbers go down. What I want to see is our vaccination rates go up. I want to see our community getting better and thriving once again. So yes we all understand what happens, we all lived through it once,” he said.

Mayor Ellis says he will continue to follow the Governors mandates and he will do whatever it takes to keep the community safe.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Walmart Supercenter in Monroe closing until Friday, Aug 27
Aaron Larry Bowman sustained a broken jaw, broken ribs and other injuries during a May 2019...
NEW VIDEO: Monroe man screams ‘I’m not resisting!’ as he’s beaten by state trooper
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Infant dies of COVID-19 in Louisiana, LDH reports
School Transportation expert says air conditioner provides some relief
A Monroe City School bus driver is outraged

Latest News

The number of vaccinations is below the national average.
The Twin Cities give a COVID-19 update
Tropical Depression 9 - 8/26/21 11 a.m.
Tropical Strom Ida forms, could threaten Louisiana as hurricane
Ouachita Parish readers logged over one million pages by the end of the two-month-long challenge.
Ouachita Parish Public Library concludes Summer Reading Challenge
Ouachita Parish readers logged over one million pages by the end of the two-month-long challenge.
Ouachita Parish Public Library concludes Summer Reading Challenge