Advertisement

Sandbags offered in Monroe, residents asked to clear debris to fight flooding

File Photo
File Photo(WCTV)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe says they are opening up sandbag locations Friday. As of Friday (8/27) morning, it’s still unclear what impact Ida will have on Northeast Louisiana, but residents are advised to be prepared.

The following information is from Monroe Communications Director Michelli Martin.

In anticipation of predicted heavy rainfall over the next few days, the City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, ditches, curbsides, drainage grates, etc. Residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter-free so water can flow/drain properly.

Any precautions that can be taken prior to this rainfall would be most helpful in preventing possible localized flooding.

All Sanitation crews are out clearing ditches, curbs, and gutters. Any assistance from residents will be greatly appreciated.

Sandbagging Operations

  • Have we opened sandbagging locations?
    • Yes – all sandbagging stations will be opened today (Friday) at 1:00 p.m.
  • Do we have a location where we are dumping sand and leaving it open for the public to come and fill their own sandbags?
    • Yes. Sand, shovels, and bags will be at the following locations:
      • Saul Adler Rec. Center – 3900 Westminister Avenue
      • Emily P. Rec. Center – 3504 Jackson Street
      • Marble Rec. Center – 2950 Renwick Street
      • Benoit Rec. Center – 1700 Oaklawn Drive

The Public Works Department will provide shovels, sand, and bags for residents to fill their own bags. Please limit to 10 bags per resident.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Walmart Supercenter in Monroe closing until Friday, Aug 27
Ida Winds 8-27-21 5am
Ida strengthens to 65 mph, approaching Cuba, then Louisiana
Aaron Larry Bowman sustained a broken jaw, broken ribs and other injuries during a May 2019...
NEW VIDEO: Monroe man screams ‘I’m not resisting!’ as he’s beaten by state trooper
School Transportation expert says air conditioner provides some relief
A Monroe City School bus driver is outraged
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us this morning to introduce us to Bertha.
Adopt a Pet: Bertha is looking for a home! Could yours be the right one?
Ida Winds 8-27-21 5am
Ida strengthens to 65 mph, approaching Cuba, then Louisiana
The Saints game against the Cardinals on Saturday will now take place at 12 p.m.
Saints-Cardinals game moved to noon Saturday ahead of Ida impacts
River Oaks is partnering with ULM to bring resources to its students, like an afterschool music...
River Oaks School is expanding educational opportunities