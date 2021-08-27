Sandbags offered in Monroe, residents asked to clear debris to fight flooding

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe says they are opening up sandbag locations Friday. As of Friday (8/27) morning, it’s still unclear what impact Ida will have on Northeast Louisiana, but residents are advised to be prepared.

The following information is from Monroe Communications Director Michelli Martin.

In anticipation of predicted heavy rainfall over the next few days, the City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, ditches, curbsides, drainage grates, etc. Residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter-free so water can flow/drain properly.

Any precautions that can be taken prior to this rainfall would be most helpful in preventing possible localized flooding.

All Sanitation crews are out clearing ditches, curbs, and gutters. Any assistance from residents will be greatly appreciated.

Sandbagging Operations

Have we opened sandbagging locations? Yes – all sandbagging stations will be opened today (Friday) at 1:00 p.m.

Do we have a location where we are dumping sand and leaving it open for the public to come and fill their own sandbags? Yes. Sand, shovels, and bags will be at the following locations: Saul Adler Rec. Center – 3900 Westminister Avenue Emily P. Rec. Center – 3504 Jackson Street Marble Rec. Center – 2950 Renwick Street Benoit Rec. Center – 1700 Oaklawn Drive



The Public Works Department will provide shovels, sand, and bags for residents to fill their own bags. Please limit to 10 bags per resident.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.