River Oaks School is expanding educational opportunities

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The River Oaks School is partnering with ULM to create new programs and they’re also starting a program to prepare students for the ACT exam.

Jonathan Mercer joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to tell us more about their opportunities.

“What ULM has agreed to do for us is provide like an afterschool music program, help us fund a STEM program, and open up a lot of their facilities on campus to our athletic programs, to our e-sports teams, so it would really be tough for me to overstate how important this is going to be for our school,” explains Mercer. “And you know it’s good for our students because what they’re doing is forming relationships with people on campus, and it’s good for ULM because they know they’re going to get quality students from River Oaks.”

Mercer says the ULM partnership is exciting because it gives their students access to great resources and a way to see what the college academic lifestyle is like.

“Something that we’re actually looking at doing, and it wouldn’t just be for River Oaks’ students, we’re looking at starting an afterschool stem program to help area students who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, you know a lot of these schools are already severely underfunded and so if we can help fill that need for some of our area kids we really want to do that,” says Mercer. “There are so many times in school where kids think that math has to be boring, or science has to be boring, but if you can get kids in a hands-on mindset and really see that spark of joy when they’re doing these things, it’s just incredible.”

Within the school, Mercer says they’re starting a program for students to prepare them for the ACT exam. He says it can be a tough test to take, so they’re breaking it down to teach students how to do well on the exam.

“Kids identify themselves with that number that they score on the ACT and we’re just trying to communicate, ‘look you are capable, you’re intelligent, and we care about you’,” says Mercer.

River Oaks is a private school with students from pre-k to 12th grade.

