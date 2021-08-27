Ouachita, other NELA parishes, declare State of Emergency ahead of Ida
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As of Friday afternoon, multiple Northeast Louisiana parishes have declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida.
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury made its emergency declaration Friday afternoon.
A State of Emergency has also been declared in Caldwell Parish.
Declaring a State of Emergency allows a parish’s emergency preparedness operations to be activated.
