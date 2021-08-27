Advertisement

Ouachita, other NELA parishes, declare State of Emergency ahead of Ida

State of Emergency IDA
State of Emergency IDA(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As of Friday afternoon, multiple Northeast Louisiana parishes have declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida.

The Ouachita Parish Police Jury made its emergency declaration Friday afternoon.

A State of Emergency has also been declared in Caldwell Parish.

Declaring a State of Emergency allows a parish’s emergency preparedness operations to be activated.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida Winds 8-27-21 5am
Ida strengthens to Category 1 hurricane, could hit Louisiana as Category 4
Mac's Fresh Market on Cheniere Drew Road
Naked woman sets 13 fires inside Mac’s Fresh Market, authorities say
File photo
Walmart Supercenter in Monroe closing until Friday, Aug 27
Aaron Larry Bowman sustained a broken jaw, broken ribs and other injuries during a May 2019...
NEW VIDEO: Monroe man screams ‘I’m not resisting!’ as he’s beaten by state trooper
School Transportation expert says air conditioner provides some relief
A Monroe City School bus driver is outraged

Latest News

(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards addresses state’s preparedness for Hurricane Ida
New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at...
Saints-Cardinals game canceled
File Photo
Louisiana has dire need for blood donors
File Photo
NELA sandbag locations, residents asked to clear debris to fight flooding