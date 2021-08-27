Naked woman sets 13 fires inside Mac’s Fresh Market, authorities say

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say someone set multiple fires inside a Mac’s Fresh Market grocery store overnight, causing an estimated $1 million in damage.

According to court records, it happened on Aug. 27, 2021, at 1065 Cheniere Drew Road in Ouachita Parish.

A fire investigator says signs of forced entry were found at the store. They say surveillance video showed a naked woman force her way in and walk around inside. They say she picked up bottles of lighter fluid and set several fires inside the store. The fire investigator says they found at least 13 places where a fire had been set. When the woman was found by firefighters, she was wearing only a white butcher’s coat, records state.

The store was heavily damaged by fire, smoke, and water.

Authorities identified the woman as 37-year-old Angela Watson. She was arrested on a charge of simple arson, 3 counts of criminal damage to property, and simple burglary.

Records state, before being booked, the woman received patient care from an ambulance service and was taken to Glenwood for undisclosed reasons. The fire investigator says the woman was already in the custody of Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies when he arrived.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.