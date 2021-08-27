Louisiana has dire need for blood donors

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There’s a dire need for people to donate blood in Louisiana. Lifeshare officials say one out of seven people admitted to the hospital need blood treatment.

KNOE and Johnny’s Pizza House sponsored a blood drive on the Lifeshare mobile bus Friday in West Monroe. Those who donated received a t-shirt, pizza cutter, and a free COVID-19 antibody test.

“So if you have had COVID or received the vaccine you are still eligible to donate. If you have had COVID the biggest thing that we ask is to make sure you donate outside of your quarantine window and for anyone who comes in to donate the number one thing is to make sure you’re in good health to make sure you are able to donate,” said Brandon Baker, LifeShare Blood Center Regional Director.

Blood donations go to individuals fighting cancer, sickle cell, and other surgeries that will help save a life. You can see future donation events on Lifeshare’s website.

