Advertisement

Jesse Jackson moves to rehab hospital, wife in ICU for COVID

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

A family statement released Friday also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.

The Jacksons were admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

Jesse Jackson, who is 79, was vaccinated. Jacqueline, who is 77, was not.

The family statement says Jesse Jackson’s COVID-19 symptoms are abating but he will receive occupational and physical therapy due to Parkinson’s disease.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking Ida
Ida strengthens to Category 1 hurricane, could hit Louisiana as Category 4
Mac's Fresh Market on Cheniere Drew Road
Naked woman sets 13 fires inside Mac’s Fresh Market, authorities say
File photo
Walmart Supercenter in Monroe closing until Friday, Aug 27
Aaron Larry Bowman sustained a broken jaw, broken ribs and other injuries during a May 2019...
NEW VIDEO: Monroe man screams ‘I’m not resisting!’ as he’s beaten by state trooper
School Transportation expert says air conditioner provides some relief
A Monroe City School bus driver is outraged

Latest News

Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK assassin Sirhan wins parole with support of 2 Kennedys
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden promise to strike extremists faces new Afghan reality
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
Ida Live Twitter Feed
Hurricane Ida Live Twitter Feed - Get the Latest Updates Here