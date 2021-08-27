Advertisement

Hurricane Ida Live Twitter Feed - Get the Latest Updates Here

Ida Live Twitter Feed
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The situation with Ida is changing rapidly. The quickest way to convey that information is to take a look at what state officials and storm trackers are tweeting about the storm. The following list includes updates as they go out. Check out the feed below.

Feed appears below this line. It may take a minute to load.

Feed appears above this line.

