Grape Stomp Celebration at Landry Vineyards set for Aug. 28 in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Landry Vineyards is hosting their annual grape stomp celebration Saturday, Aug. 28. They’re celebrating the harvest of Blanc Du Bois grapes at the winery.

It’s a family-friendly event with music by Avery Michaels and Exit 209 along with food made by local caterers. The band will perform from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., but people can arrive early with a picnic blanket or chair to pick their spot on the grass.

Ladies can dress up like Lucille Ball from the famous grape-stomping episode of “I Love Lucy” and participate in a look-a-like contest.

Co-owners Jeff and Libby Landry say they’ve been doing the stomp fest for years.

“This originally started as a means of bringing in the crop so people would come out, help us harvest the grapes, and then we turned it into a party afterward. So that’s how we originally started from the very beginning. And then over the years, now we’re mechanically harvested,” Landry said.

He says even though the public isn’t involved in the harvesting anymore, they still have the event to celebrate and show people what is grown locally. Landry Vineyards produces about 40,000 gallons of wine a year from grapes suitable for our growing conditions.

“It helps us to celebrate the grapes that we grow so that people can be familiarized with grapes. It’s also a promotion of the grapes. We need marketability and show we can grow successfully here in North Louisiana,” Landry said.

Guests will be able to stomp in the grapes during the concert and take a wagon ride tour through the vineyards. Wine tasting will also be available.

Admission at the gate: $10 for adults, $5 for ages 13-18, 12 & under get in free.

On Sept. 11, there will be another grape stomp celebration for their red grapes.

