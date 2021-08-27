Friends and family remember infant killed in Monroe Crash

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In June, a Monroe crash claimed the life of a nine-month-old named Legend. On August 26th, nearly 100 people gathered in Calhoun to honor his legacy on what would have been his first birthday.

“He was just joyful and contagious, and anytime he entered the room, you just felt joy,” said Keirsten Bradshaw, a friend of Legend’s mother, Brittany.

Brittany Thompson, Legend’s mom, also suffered injuries as a result of the crash. She says Legends never die.

“He would have turned one year old today. He was the light of our life,” said Legend’s mother.

When Legend was killed, his family decided to donate his organs.

“Hopefully, we will get to hear his heartbeat again,” said Bradshaw.

“It’s really awesome he’s here to save other people’s lived and that he still has a purpose,” said his mother.

His organs, including his heart, went to four different people in four different states.

“When he donated his organs, he didn’t die,” explained a tearful Thomson. “His soul went to heaven, but he kept four other people alive.”

Thompson says this tragic event has taught her it’s important to fight the positives in life.

“Even this tragedy is a blessing because four other people’s lives were changed,” Thompson told KNOE.

Thompson added the support she has received from the community, along with her faith, is whats allowed her to get through this difficult time.

