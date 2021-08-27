Entergy says NELA has fully recovered from last year’s hurricanes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As a disturbance brews in the tropics, Entergy is gearing up to tackle potential disasters all hurricane season. Entergy says the 2020 hurricane season prepared them better for this year.

“All of those customers were restored in North Louisiana from Hurricane Laura so yes, all of that damage has been prepared and that was a major event, a major storm and it did cause a lot of damage. Luckily we were successful in getting all of that restored and restoring the power,” said Roderick Worthy, a customer service manager at Entergy.

Hurricane Laura’s wrath wiped out power in over 60,000 Ouachita Parish homes. Despite that, Worthy said Northeast Louisiana’s electric grid is in very good shape.

“If we replaced equipment, the equipment is obviously going to be newer, more modern, and more robust as opposed to something that may have been thirty years old,” said Worthy.

Worthy said crews replaced equipment and improved infrastructure since last year. He said when it comes to future storms, Entergy is always on the lookout.

“When we’re looking at a potential disturbance as we are now, in the gulf, that escalates our response posture, where we begin to mobilize resources and people not only within our system but off of our system, in case we have to ask for help or bring in more resources to be able to restore power,” said Worthy.

It’s important for a household to have an emergency plan in place in case you lose power. Multiple day’s worths of food, water, flashlights, and medical equipment are just a few supplies to have during an emergency.

“High winds and just debris everywhere, along with a lot of water. It managed to knock the silo off the top of my house, we lost power,” said Sterlington resident LaBarron Spivey.

Spivey said Hurricane Laura left him in the dark for a few days. Although he didn’t see much damage, this year will be a little different.

“First I would like to get one of those weather radios, that’s where we’re going to start. I would advise everyone to get a weather radio,” said Spivey.

You can download Entergy’s app to report outages in your area.

