Bayou Jamb kicks off Aug. 27 and 28 at ULM Malone Stadium

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bayou Jamb games kick off Friday, Aug. 27 and continue Saturday, Aug. 28 at ULM Malone Stadium. It signals the start of high school football, and many fans are ready.

Bayou Jamb is the largest high school football jamboree in the state with over 25,000 people in attendance over the two-day period. It’s expected to same crowd size, if not more.

On Friday, gates will open at 5 p.m. with kickoff for the first of two games at 6 p.m. For Saturday, gates open at noon with kickoff at 1 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring the family to tailgate at The Grove starting Friday at 5 p.m. There will be music, team pep rallies and a kids zone to get fans pumped up for the games.

Last year, they weren’t able to have the event due to the pandemic. Bayou Jamb President Patti Thurmon says she’s excited to see the players hit the field this year.

“We know that it means a lot to these players to be able to play on a collegiate field. Most of them will not be able to play at that next level, so this is an opportunity of a lifetime for them. We also know that it’s bigger than that. We know that it’s a community. It’s 12 communities coming together to participate in this fun family event,” Thurmon said.

She says during media days coaches and players showed a lot of enthusiasm, so it should be a good time and good competition.

Tickets are sold in advance at participating schools. They are $12 in advance or can be purchased the day of at the gate for $15. One ticket is good for both Friday and Saturday admission.

Friday, Aug. 27 game schedule:

Oak Grove vs. Jena 6 p.m.

OCS vs. Sterlington 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28 game schedule:

Jonesboro-Hodge vs. St. Frederick 1 p.m.

Franklin vs. Mangham 3 p.m.

Ruston vs. Opelousas 5 p.m.

Neville vs. West Monroe 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

