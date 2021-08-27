Advertisement

Adopt a Pet: Bertha is looking for a home! Could yours be the right one?

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Amber Meeves with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us in the studio Friday, August 27th, to introduce us to Bertha!

She’s the only one left from her litter of kittens since two of her siblings were adopted out yesterday, so she would really like a home of her own!

Throughout the month of August, they’ve got their Meow Luau event where the adoption fee for two cats is $100. Sometimes people come in for one cat, but the shelter says two can be better so they have a friend to go into their new home with.

River Cities is having an adoption event at PetSmart this Saturday, August 28th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They’ll have foster kittens to show off that aren’t normally at the shelter, plus baked goods, t-shirts, and more.

If you’d like to adopt at the shelter, you can fill out an application on their website and they’ll call you to set up an appointment. As of now, the shelter is still doing adoptions by appointment only. You’ll get your own designated time to come in with your family to meet all the cats.

Fostering cats and volunteering are also much needed at the shelter.

You can visit their Facebook page to stay updated on the latest events and some adorable cat pictures. Mark your calendars for the shelter’s annual Tails at Twilight fundraiser on October 30th!

Phone: (318) 343-3031

Address: 5302 DeSiard St, Monroe, LA

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Walmart Supercenter in Monroe closing until Friday, Aug 27
Ida Winds 8-27-21 5am
Ida strengthens to 65 mph, approaching Cuba, then Louisiana
Aaron Larry Bowman sustained a broken jaw, broken ribs and other injuries during a May 2019...
NEW VIDEO: Monroe man screams ‘I’m not resisting!’ as he’s beaten by state trooper
School Transportation expert says air conditioner provides some relief
A Monroe City School bus driver is outraged
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

File Photo
Sandbags offered in Monroe, residents asked to clear debris to fight flooding
Ida Winds 8-27-21 5am
Ida strengthens to 65 mph, approaching Cuba, then Louisiana
The Saints game against the Cardinals on Saturday will now take place at 12 p.m.
Saints-Cardinals game moved to noon Saturday ahead of Ida impacts
River Oaks is partnering with ULM to bring resources to its students, like an afterschool music...
River Oaks School is expanding educational opportunities