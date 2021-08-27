Adopt a Pet: Bertha is looking for a home! Could yours be the right one?

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Amber Meeves with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us in the studio Friday, August 27th, to introduce us to Bertha!

She’s the only one left from her litter of kittens since two of her siblings were adopted out yesterday, so she would really like a home of her own!

Throughout the month of August, they’ve got their Meow Luau event where the adoption fee for two cats is $100. Sometimes people come in for one cat, but the shelter says two can be better so they have a friend to go into their new home with.

River Cities is having an adoption event at PetSmart this Saturday, August 28th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They’ll have foster kittens to show off that aren’t normally at the shelter, plus baked goods, t-shirts, and more.

If you’d like to adopt at the shelter, you can fill out an application on their website and they’ll call you to set up an appointment. As of now, the shelter is still doing adoptions by appointment only. You’ll get your own designated time to come in with your family to meet all the cats.

Fostering cats and volunteering are also much needed at the shelter.

You can visit their Facebook page to stay updated on the latest events and some adorable cat pictures. Mark your calendars for the shelter’s annual Tails at Twilight fundraiser on October 30th!

Phone: (318) 343-3031

Address: 5302 DeSiard St, Monroe, LA

