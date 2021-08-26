Zoo Buddy: This is the United States’ national bird

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In this week’s Zoo Buddy segment, we’re meeting America’s national emblem: the Bald Eagle.

Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo, says they have golden heads until they’re about 4-5 years old, then they start getting white feathers.

The zoo has three bald eagles in their enclosure.

“These eagles that we have here at the zoo actually were injured in the wild and our zoo took them in from Wildlife and Fisheries and they could not function anymore properly in the wild with wing injuries and things of that nature,” explains Taylor. “And, so, we decided that they would be great ambassador animals here at the zoo and they have acclimated to the zoo world and to the zookeepers, and the public seems to really like them.”

Taylor says their enclosure is in the Louisiana Purchase Exhibit at the zoo, and it’s actually going to be redone with a grant they received earlier in the year.

“They can dive up to 100 mph from up to 10,000 feet in the air and go straight down that fast and then swoop and stop from hitting the ground,” says Taylor. “Females and males when they do their courtship […] they will kind of fly by each other, do like these cute little cartwheels in the air for courtship, and then they will actually embrace talons and fall for a certain amount of feet down straight, and then let go of each other before they get too close to the ground.”

She says bald eagles are monogamous and they have some of the largest nests.

“The largest nest ever was found weighing two tons in Florida.”

And, of course, they have very sharp talons.

“That’s their weapon and that’s their hunting tool. Their talons are amazing. Ssuper sharp,” says Taylor. “I think I wanna say 700 PSI is the grip of them and they can swoop down over a lake and can grab a fish right out the water and can continue to go with it you know. Amazing strength eagles have.”

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you can call them at (318) 329-2400 for more information. The boat ride, train ride, reptile building, and splash pad are all back open!

The zoo recently brought in some budgies for an interactive exhibit. The birds are getting used to their new space near the splash pad, and the zoo expects the walk-in portion of their exhibit should be open in mid-September.

