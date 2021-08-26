Tropical Depression #9 forms, could threaten Louisiana as hurricane

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A tropical depression that could potentially form into a hurricane is threatening Louisiana, including the northern part of the state. While it’s still too early to tell what will happen, all Louisiana residents and all ArkLaMiss residents should prepare for the possibility of a powerful storm.

TD9 Rainfall Forecast 8-26-21 AM

Meteorologist Sheena Martin says:

The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on Tropical Depression NINE located in the Caribbean Sea. It is forecasted to strengthen into Tropical Storm Ida later today. It will move northwest towards the Gulf of Mexico. By Saturday, it is expected to be a hurricane in the Gulf. The current track has landfall on Sunday night in south-central Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane. This would bring it into the ArkLaMiss as a weak hurricane/tropical storm. Which would give us similar impacts to what we saw with Laura last year around this same time.

Impacts:

Wind gusts between 30-70 mph.

Rainfall totals from 2″-5″

Scattered/numerous power outages

This also brings the threat of isolated tornadoes.

This isn’t completely set in stone so there will likely be changes made over the coming days. As always, we will keep you updated with the latest as the information comes.

TD9 Track 8-26-21 - Morning

You can see the areas which are currently predicted to be affected by strong winds in this graphic. The following text, which is from the National Hurricane Center, describes the situation as of Thursday morning.

Tropical Depression 9 - 8/26/21 11 a.m.

From the National Hurricane Center:

These graphics show probabilities of sustained (1-minute average) surface wind speeds equal to or exceeding 34 kt (39 mph). These wind speed probability graphics are based on the official National Hurricane Center (NHC) track, intensity, and wind radii forecasts, and on NHC forecast error statistics for those forecast variables during recent years. Each graphic provides cumulative probabilities that wind speeds of at least 39 mph will occur during cumulative time periods at each specific point on the map. The cumulative periods begin at the start of the forecast period and extend through the entire 5-day forecast period at cumulative 12-hour intervals (i.e., 0-12 h, 0-24 h, 0-36 h, ... , 0-120 h). An individual graphic is produced for each cumulative interval, and the capability to zoom and animate through the periods is provided. To assess the overall risk of experiencing winds of at least 39 mph at any location, the 120-h graphics are recommended.

These probabilities will be updated by the NHC with each advisory package for all active tropical cyclones in the Atlantic and eastern North Pacific basins. While separate graphics are focused on each individual tropical cyclone, probabilities resulting from more than one active tropical cyclone may be seen on each graphic.

It is important for users to realize that wind speed probabilities that might seem relatively small at their location might still be quite significant, since they indicate that there is a chance that a damaging or even extreme event could occur that warrants preparations to protect lives and property.

As always, we’ll keep you updated on the evolving conditions through the weekend here online and on TV. Don’t forget to download the KNOE Weather App for updates. In the meantime, you can check out our severe weather resources page for ideas on how to prepare for a possible storm.

TD9 Rainfall Forecast as of the morning of 8-26-21

