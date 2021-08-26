Tickets are on sale for the St. Francis Foundation’s $50K Giveaway!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the time of year again when the St. Francis Foundation kicks off its annual raffle to raise money to help fund children-oriented hospital services. This is their 5th year, so they decided to change it up from the “2 cars 2 Winners” raffle to the “$50K Giveaway.”

The foundation says the pandemic was hard on a lot of people, so they wanted to give away something that could make a big impact.

“In the world of the pandemic it seems like everyone’s having to adapt to change and what better way for us to change things up than to change our raffle, to do a $50,000 giveaway and just imagining what could people in the community do with $50,000,” says Kristin Wolkart, the President of St. Francis Medical Center.

One lucky winner will walk away with $50,000, but that’s not all. They’re also doing another Creed & Creed Early Bird Special this year. If you buy tickets online between now and midnight on Sept. 8, 2021, you’ll be entered for a chance to win $5,000 cash.

Tickets are $50 each and you can buy them online here or in person at all Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union locations, Creed & Creed, the St. Francis Medical Office in Ruston, the gift shop at the St. Francis Medical Center’s downtown Monroe campus, and the gift shop at the Community Health Center on Tower Drive in Monroe. There’s no limit to how many you can purchase.

Proceeds from the raffle go toward Women’s, Children’s, and Critical Care Services at the hospital. They’ve got one of the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Units and Level II Pediatric Intensive Care Units in the region, which makes it possible for parents to stay closer to their children instead of driving all the way to Baton Rouge, Shreveport, or Jackson, Miss.

Over the past few years, the St. Francis Foundation has used the proceeds to build a new helipad on the top of the hospital, add an extra 10 beds to their adult ICU making it the largest in the region, and build a new PICU in the Pediatric Unit with all new technology.

“Technology is so expensive in healthcare and when you think about the NICU and those little tiny lives that we take care of, we want to have the best technology, the latest and greatest technology, and having the foundation to support those capital projects is really amazing,” explains Wolkart.

Sales will continue until midnight on Oct. 8 and the winning ticket will be drawn on Oct. 14, 2021.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be sharing some amazing stories from those who have been helped by St. Francis Medical Center and we’ll tell you what special project they’re using the money for this year.

Again, tickets are $50 each and you can buy them online here along with the aforementioned businesses.

