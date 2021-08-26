A Monroe City School bus driver is outraged

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe City School bus driver is upset about what she says is unhealthy working conditions. School bus drivers are working in extreme conditions during the hottest time of the year. Sharon Presley says air conditioning on the school bus is a must.

“I am a cancer survivor, and I’m on cancer meds, and I can not be overheated,” she said.

Despite her health condition, she says the kids come first and that’s why it was very important for her to speak out.

“The AC hasn’t worked in about a couple of years, and I’m not the only bus driver that’s complaining about the air. It’s all bus drivers, most of all bus drivers,” she said.

Presley says the air conditioner has not worked since school started.

“I have kids on my bus that have seizures. I have kids on my bus that has asthma, and these children require air,” she said.

We reached out to Superintendent Doctor Brent Vidrine, he sent a statement, He said

“As you are aware everyone has been impacted by COVID over the past year. With that said, our first and utmost priority during the Transportation of our students is safety. One of the operational standards put forward by the CDC along with the Governors’ offices for school buses is for the windows to always be open to facilitate airflow. Monroe City schools follow safety standards for the protection of our students and staff,” said Dr. Brent Vidrine.

A School Transportation expert says even with the windows down, the air conditioner does provide some relief from the extreme heat.

