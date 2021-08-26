Advertisement

Attorney speaks out in Aaron Bowman case

By Tyler Englander
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - New body camera video that shows a Louisiana State Trooper beating Aaron Bowman with a flashlight in May of 2019.

The video released by the Associated Press shows Trooper Jacob Brown hitting Bowman in the head with a flashlight near his Monroe home.

Bowman’s attorney, Donecia Banks-Miley, called the video disturbing and shocking.

“We truly believe it’s a system of pattern and practices that has been going on here in this area and also with that particular police agency,” said Banks-Miley.

Banks-Miley says although the video was shocking, police brutality is a problem that has plagued Louisiana for a very long time.

“This is nothing new,” Banks-Miley told KNOE. “This has been going on for a very long time. It has just been swept under that rug. At this point, we just want it to be revealed and released to the public so that there can be a sense of transparency and accountability for these officers.”

Brown, the officer seen striking Bowman, resigned earlier this year and has been charged with aggravated battery. Banks-Miley believes the video proves more charges should be brought against all the officers involved.

It’s more than just Jabob Brown, Trooper Brown, Banks-Miley explained. “It was the other individuals who were there, who viewed it, said nothing, falsified reports, and did not tell the proper authorities.”

Banks-Miley says this incident, coupled with the death of Ronald Greene a few months earlier in State Police custody, proves LSP needs new leadership.

“We need to make sure the proper individuals are in leadership who we know will take these matters seriously,” Banks-Miley stated.

Banks-Miley says she has not heard from District Attorney Steve Tew surrounding potential criminal charges for the other officers involved.

